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Stock Market Holiday Big Update: Will BSE, NSE remain closed for Eid al-Adha? Check details here

Stock Market Holiday Big Update: Will BSE, NSE remain closed for Eid al-Adha? Check details here

The domestic equity markets, including the NSE and the BSE, will also observe regular weekend holidays on May 30 and May 31.

Stock Market update- File image

New Delhi: The stock market will remain shut for three days this week. According to the holiday calendar released by the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE), trading will remain suspended on Thursday, May 28, on account of Bakri Eid. The holidays include one weekday public holiday and regular weekend closures on Saturdays and Sundays.

The domestic equity markets, including the NSE and the BSE, will also observe regular weekend holidays on May 30 and May 31. It is important to note that the equity, derivatives, currency derivatives, securities lending and borrowing (SLB), and electronic gold receipts (EGR) segments will remain closed on these days.

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Upcoming Stock Market Holidays In 2026

Indian stock markets will remain closed on seven more occasions in 2026, apart from regular weekend holidays. The upcoming market holidays are:

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June 26: Muharram (Friday)

Sept. 14: Ganesh Chaturthi (Monday)

Oct. 2: Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti (Friday)

Oct. 20: Dussehra (Tuesday)

Nov. 10: Diwali Balipratipada (Tuesday)

Nov. 24: Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev (Tuesday)

Dec. 25: Christmas (Friday)

Although Diwali Laxmi Pujan falls on a Sunday this year, both the NSE and the BSE will hold a special ‘Muhurat Trading’ session on Nov. 8. The special trading window marks the traditional start of a new financial year for many investors. The exact timings for the Muhurat Trading session will be announced separately by the exchanges closer to the festival.

the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions has declared that all central government administrative offices located in Delhi will remain closed on May 28 on the occasion of Eid al-Adha, also known as Eid ul-Zuha or Bakrid.

“Central government administrative offices located in Delhi/New Delhi shall remain closed on 28th May, 2026, on account of Id-ul-Zuha (Bakrid) (in place of 27th May, 2026),” the Personnel Ministry said in a statement.

It is important to note that the revised notification applies to all central government administrative offices operating in the national capital. To recall, Centre had originally declared May 27 as the Eid-ul-Azha holiday in its annual holiday calendar.

On this day, most public offices, educational institutions, and banks are also expected to remain closed to mark the festival.

Here are some of the key details:

Banks in most states are expected to remain closed on May 28 for the festival

Some regions may observe the holiday on a different date depending on local customs and the sighting of the moon.

The RBI holiday calendar has scheduled Bakrid holidays on different dates across parts of the country.

In most states, banks, including SBI branches, are likely to remain shut on May 28.

Most government offices across the country will likely observe a holiday on May 28.

Schools across the country are expected to remain closed for Bakrid on May 28

ALSO READ: Bank holidays: When will banks remain closed from May 25? Check when and where branches will remain shut

It is also important to note that for the offices outside Delhi, the Central Government Employees Welfare Coordination Committees in state capitals can change holiday dates for the festival based on decisions from state governments or union territories.

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