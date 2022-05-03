As per the list of holidays of the exchanges for 2022, there are a total of 13 trading holidays this year. For the remaining part of the year, the exchanges will remain closed on August 9 on account of Muharram. After that on August 15 i.e. Independence Day being a national holiday, there will be no trading. Also Read - Leaked Draft Opinion Suggests US Court Set To Overturn Law Legalizing Abortion: Report
The other days in 2022 on which both the exchanges will remain closed are August 31 (Ganesh Chaturthi), October 5 (Dussehra), October 24 (Diwali, Lakshmi Pujan), October 26 (Diwali, Balipratipada) and November 8 (Guru Nanak Jayanti).