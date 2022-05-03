Mumbai: As India celebrates Eid-ul-Fitr on Tuesday (May 3), the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) will remain closed for the auspicious occasion. Even banks across India, except Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram, will remain closed on account of Ei- ul-Fitr, Bhagvan Shree Parshuram Jayanti, Basava Jayanti and Akshaya Tritiya. Only, banks in Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi will remain open on May 3.Also Read - Communal Clash on Eid in Jodhpur, Internet Services Suspended; 4 Journalists Injured

Wholesale commodity markets, including metal and bullion, will also remain shut. There will be no trading activity in forex and commodity futures markets either. On May 2, the Sensex closed at 56,975.99, down 84.88 points, or 0.15 percent and the Nifty shed 33.40 points, or 0.2 percent, to end at 17,069.10.

As per the list of holidays of the exchanges for 2022, there are a total of 13 trading holidays this year. For the remaining part of the year, the exchanges will remain closed on August 9 on account of Muharram. After that on August 15 i.e. Independence Day being a national holiday, there will be no trading.