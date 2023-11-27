Home

Stock Market Holiday: NSE, BSE Closed Today For Guru Nanak Jayanti, Here’s When Trading Will Begin

Stock Market Holiday: The Indian stock market will remain closed on November 27 due to Guru Nanak Jayanti. Because of the day-long holiday, trading has been halted in the equity segment, equity derivatives segment, and SLB segment. However, regular trading will begin as usual on Tuesday.

Derivative Market Will be Closed

Apart from this, the currency derivatives market will also be closed for trading. Both the currency derivatives segment and interest rate derivatives segment have suspended trading throughout the day.

All About Guru Nanak Jayanti

Well known as Gurpurab, Guru Nanak Jayanti is the most important festival for the followers of the religion of Sikhism. This festival is celebrated to commemorate the birth anniversary of the first Sikh Guru, Guru Nanak Dev.

The trade experts said the trading on both exchange houses, National Stock Exchange and Bombay Stock Exchange will resume on November 28. It should be noted the share market remained closed for 13 days in November, excluding November 27, due to various festivals and designated holidays in 2023 thus far.

The closure marks a moment of respect and acknowledgment for the Sikh community, commemorating the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the founder of Sikhism.

BSE, NSE Suspend Trading Activities

With traders taking a break to honour this significant religious occasion, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) suspended all trading activities for the day.

Investors welcomed the temporary halt, allowing them to participate in cultural festivities.

The closure aligns with the market’s tradition of recognizing and respecting various cultural and religious events throughout the year.

Following Gurunanak Jayanti, the next stock market holiday is slated for December 25, celebrating Christmas. On this day, financial markets will once again take a pause, resuming regular trading activities the following day.

This practice not only fosters a sense of inclusivity but also emphasizes the rich cultural diversity of India, where various communities come together to celebrate their unique festivals and traditions.

As the stock market takes periodic breaks, it not only honours cultural events but also allows participants to rejuvenate before diving back into the dynamic world of trading and investments.

