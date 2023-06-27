Home

Stock Market Holiday: NSE, BSE to Remain Closed on Thursday For Bakrid | Details Here

Stock Market Holiday: Wholesale commodity markets, including metal and bullion, will also remain closed on this day and no trading activity will be carried out in the forex and commodity futures markets either.

The expiry of all existing contracts of Nifty and Nifty Bank contracts will take place on Wednesday.

Stock Market Holiday: Indian stock markets will remain closed on June 29 on account of Eid al-Adha (the feast of sacrifice), which is known as Bakrid. Earlier, the holiday for the stock market was scheduled for June 28 (Wednesday). The development comes after the Maharashtra government postponed the Bakri Id holiday in the state to June 29 from June 28.

Apart from this, the wholesale commodity markets, including metal and bullion, will also remain closed on this day and no trading activity will be carried out in the forex and commodity futures markets either.

The expiry of all existing contracts of Nifty and Nifty Bank contracts will take place on Wednesday, while Nifty Midcap derivative contracts will expire on Wednesday, as usual. However, the contracts for new series will begin from Friday.

The Indian benchmark was trading higher on June 27 day after ending flat. Sensex was up 104.32 points, or 0.17 percent, at 63,074.32 at 11 AM, and the Nifty was up 27.60 points, or 0.15 percent, at 18,718.80.

Bharti Airtel, Apollo Hospitals, HDFC Life, BPCL and JSW Steel were the top gainers on the Nifty, while losers included Cipla, UPL, Titan Company, IndusInd Bank and Sun Pharma.

