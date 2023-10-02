Home

Stock Market Holiday Today: BSE, NSE To Remain Shut For Trading On Gandhi Jayanti

Gandhi Jayanti: Along with BSE and NSE, trading in the equity segment, equity derivatives segment, and SLB segment will also remain shut on Monday.

Stock Market Holiday: The Indian stock market will remain shut on Monday on account of Gandhi Jayanti and there will be no trading activity at the BSE and NSE. According to the list of stock market holidays 2023 on the stock exchanges’ websites, trading on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and BSE will be closed only for today for Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti.

Apart from BSE and NSE, trading in the equity segment, equity derivatives segment, and SLB segment will also remain shut on Monday. According to the full list of the market holidays for 2023, there will be no action in the currency derivatives segment as well.

Moreover, trading in the commodity derivatives segment and Electronic Gold Receipts (EGR) will also be closed on Monday due to Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti falling. Trading in the commodity derivative segment during morning and evening session, will also remain closed.

Stock Market Holidays In 2023

According to the list of stock market holidays in October 2023, after Gandhi Jayanti, the next market holiday in this month will be October 24, Tuesday, for Dussehra. In this whole month, there will be only one stock market holiday after Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti. However, for the remaining 2023, there are four more stock market holidays and those stock market holidays are Dussehra (October 24,2023), Diwali Balipratipada (November 14,2023), Gurunanak Jayanti (November 27,2023) and Christmas (December 25, 2023).

It should be noted that a special muhurat trading session will be held on November 12 on the occasion of Diwali – Laxmi Pujan.

PM Modi Pays Tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat

Earlier in the day, PM Modi paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Delhi’s Rajghat on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti and said Mahatma Gandhi’s impact is global. PM Modi also urged all to work towards fulfilling Gandhi’s dreams.

“I bow to Mahatma Gandhi on the special occasion of Gandhi Jayanti. His timeless teachings continue to illuminate our path. Mahatma Gandhi’s impact is global, motivating the entire humankind to further the spirit of unity and compassion. May we always work towards fulfilling his dreams. May his thoughts enable every youngster be the agent of change he dreamt of, fostering unity and harmony all over,” the Prime Minister said in his post.

Apart from PM Modi, Congress national president and Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge paid tributes to Gandhi at Rajghat.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Delhi Lieutenant Governor LG Saxena also paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti.

Mahatma Gandhi And Freedom Struggle

Born on October 2, 1869, in Porbandar town of Gujarat, Mahatma Gandhi or Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi adopted a non-violent resistance and was at the forefront of the freedom struggle against colonial British rule.

This led to India finally achieving its independence in 1947. Fondly known as Bapu, his unwavering belief in ‘Swaraj’ (self-governance) and ‘Ahimsa’ (non-violence) won him accolades across the world.

