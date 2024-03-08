Home

Stock Market Holidays In March 2024: Mahashivratri Holiday, Market Will Be Closed On These Days Check Full Year List Here

Stock exchanges BSE and NSE will be closed on March 25 on the festival of Holi, Friday, and March 29, on account of Good Friday.

Stock markets, NSE & BSE are closed today on the occasion of auspicious Mahashivratri. Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) will remain closed in the morning sessions and will resume trading in evening sessions, according to its MCXIndia.com.

When will the stock market resume next?

Stock exchanges BSE and NSE will remain shut on March 8 on account of Mahashivratri.

When will trading resume on stock exchanges- BSE and NSE?

Both the major stock markets, BSE and NSE will resume trading on Monday, March 11.

MCX holidays in March 2024 for commodities market

Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) will remain closed in the morning sessions i.e. from 9 am to 5 pm, and will resume trading in evening sessions i,e,from 5 pm to 11:30/11:55 pm., according to its website, MCXIndia.com.

Upcoming stock market holiday in March 2024

Stock exchanges BSE and NSE will be closed on March 25 on the festival of Holi, Friday, and March 29, on account of Good Friday.

Stock market holiday in 2024 full list

January 26, 2024: Friday, Republic Day March 8, 2024: Friday, Mahashivratri March 25, 2024: Monday, Holi March 29, 2024, Friday, Good Friday April 11, 2024: Thursday, Id-Ul-Fitr (Ramadan Eid) April 17, 2024: Wednesday, Ram Navami May 1, 2024: Wednesday, Maharashtra Day June 17, 2024: Monday, Bakri Id July 17, 2024: Wednesday, Muharram August 15, 2024: Thursday, Independence Day/Parsi New Year October 2, 2024: Wednesday, Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti November 1, 2024: Friday, Diwali Laxmi Pujan* November 15, 2024: Friday, Gurunanak Jayanti December 25, 2024: Wednesday, Christmas

Five other holidays will fall during the weekends in 2024. These are:

April 14, 2024, Sunday, Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti April 21, 2024, Sunday, Shri Mahavir Jayanti September 7, 2024, Saturday, Ganesh Chaturthi October 12, 2024, Saturday, Dussehra November 2, 2024, Saturday, Diwali-Balipratipada

