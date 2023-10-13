Home

Stock Market News | Multibagger Stock: Mufin Green Finance Turned Rs 1 lakh Into Rs 36 in Three Years

Stock Market News: Shares of Mufin Green Finance have been among one of the biggest gainers on Dalal Street in the last few years, delivering multibagger returns to its investors. According to BSE website, Mufin Green shares have delivered a return of 3,763 per cent in the last three years. It means that an investment of Rs 1 lakh in equity shares of the NBFC company three years ago, would now have turned into more than Rs 37 lakh.

Mufin Green Finance is a NBFC catering to electric vehicle loans for income generation purpose.

The company has signed an agreement with Snap-E Cabs, a ride-hailing service provider in Kolkata, as it looks to expand its fleet. Besides, Snap-E Cabs has also entered into partnerships with Mahindra & Mahindra Finance, ICICI Bank, and HDFC Bank.

Mufin Green Finance has leased 100 Tata Tigor cars for 5 years, according to a statement.

The NBFC company’s shares have a 52-week range of Rs 90.80 – Rs 29.83.

The non-banking finance companies play a vital role in the country’s development. According to estimates, NBFCs are likely to report 20-30 per cent growth in net profit in the second quarter (July-September) of the current financial year, aided by strong loan disbursements.

NBFCs are a vital source of credit for micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs). MSMEs contribu

