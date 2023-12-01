Home

Stock Market News: 100 Percent Return in 3 Months: Do You Own this NBFC Stock?

Stock Market News: Shares of Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) Mufin Green Finance Ltd surged 4.29 per cent on the BSE today i.e. on December 1 to touch an intraday high of Rs 119. However, the stock ended the day at Rs 116.50 per share. Shares of Mufin Green, which has a market capitalisation of Rs 1759.09 crore, hsa been for the last three days and has gained 4.85 per cent in this period.

This NBFC stock has risen to the tune of 112 per cent in last three months. It has give positive return of 163% in the last six months. Earlier, the company’s its net profit in the September quarter doubled to Rs 4 crore, helped by increased revenues. It had clocked a profit of Rs 2.02 crore during the July-September quarter of preceding fiscal, the company said in a regulatory filing on Thursday.

The company’s total revenues surged to Rs 21.13 crore from Rs 6.59 crore in the year-ago period. Expenses were at Rs 15.76 crore as against Rs 3.91 crore in July-September quarter last year. Mufin Green Finance is a Kolkata-based non-banking finance company (NBFC). The company has presence in 14 states in North India. It is into financing business for EVs across two-, three-, and four-wheelers.

In the last one month, this NBFC stock has risen to the tune of 193 per cent whereas in last six months. In YTD time, this multibagger stock has risen 215 per cent while in last one year, this NBFC share has shot up to the tune of 228 per cent. So, in last one year, most of the upside in this multibagger stock has been witnessed in YTD time.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.