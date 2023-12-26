Stock Market News: 1:10 Stock Split, 2:1 Bonus Shares: Standard Capital Receives BSE Nod, Check Record Date

Home

The company has fixed December 29 as the record date for the purpose of bonus issue and sub-division of equity shares.

Standard Capital stock split, bonus shares: The board of directors of the Non-banking financial company (NBFC) Standard Capital Markets Ltd recently approved bonus shares in a 2:1 ratio and stock subdivision in a 10:1 ratio. Now, the company has got approval from the BSE.

“In terms of Regulation 42 of SEBI Listing Regulations, the Company has fixed Friday, the 29th Day of December 2023, as the Record Date,” the company said in a regulatory filing.

The company has announced bonus shares in the ratio of 2:1. This means that eligible shareholders will get two bonus shares for each share they have.

The board of directors has also approved the sub-division of one equity share into 10. In other words, sub-division of one equity share of the face value of Rs 10 each fully paid up into 10 equity shares of the face value of Re 1 each fully paid up.

The company said that the decision has been taken to widen the shareholder base and to make the shares more affordable to small investors.

