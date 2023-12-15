Stock Market News: 140 Percent Return YTD: Shares of LKP Finance Hit Upper Circuit | Details Here

Home

The profit booking, however, soon triggered in this multibagger stock, but the stock witnessed buying interest at lower levels and it once again climbed to its upper circuit levels of ₹220.55 apiece levels.

Stock Market News: The shares of LKP Finance are one of the multibagger stocks that Indian stock market has given in the year 2023. The small-cap stock of LKP Finance grew from around ₹91.50 to ₹220.55 per share levels on BSE in the year-to-date (YTD) time. The company has logged around 140 per cent rise in this time. On Friday, the LKP Finance share price opened upside at Rs 220.55 apiece levels and hit 5 per cent upper circuit within few seconds of stock market’s opening bell today.

This is the eleventh straight session when this multibagger stock has hit the upper circuit.

Here are some of the key updates:

Since December 1, the circuit-to-circuit stock has been hitting the upper circuit.

Saint Capital Fund-backed financial stock has touched 5 per cent upper circuit delivering to the tune of 70 per cent return to its positional shareholders in December 2023.

It is important to note that the stock has been touching lifetime high as well while touching 5 per cent upper circuit.

The Saint Capital Fund-backed stock has touched record highs on all trade sessions in this month.

According to the shareholding pattern of LKP Finance Limited for July to September 2023 quarter, this Mauritius-based foreign institutional investor (FII) holds 2.46 lakh company shares, which is 1.96 percent of the total paid up capital of the company.

Saint Capital Fund was holding same 1.96 per ceht shares of the company, in April to June 2023 quarter. This means that the Saint Capital Fund remained steady in this multibagger stock during second quarter of the current financial year.

Disclaimer: The article is for informational purposes only and not investment advice.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.