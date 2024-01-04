Home

Business

Stock Market News: 202 Percent Return in 6 Months: LKP Finance Shares Hit Upper Circuit | Check Details

Stock Market News: 202 Percent Return in 6 Months: LKP Finance Shares Hit Upper Circuit | Check Details

Shares of LKP Finance Limited have given a return of 62 per cent to investors in the last one month from a low of Rs 144.

Share Market News: Shares of LKP Finance registered a rise of 5 per cent during the bullish phase of the stock market on Thursday and touched the level of Rs 232.60. It had closed at Rs 221.55 in the last trading session.

Trending Now

Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty rebounded on Thursday after falling in the past two days and ended nearly 1 per cent higher. The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 490.97 points or 0.69 per cent to settle at 71,847.57 points. During the day, it rallied 598.19 points or 0.83 per cent to 71,954.79 points.

You may like to read

Shares of LKP Finance Limited have given a return of 62 per cent to investors in the last one month from a low of Rs 144.

In the last 6 months, from the low level of Rs 77, LKP Finance shares have made the investors rich by 203 per cent. LKP Finance Limited is a Mauritius-based company backed by Cent Capital Fund, a foreign institutional investor.

From its lowest level of Rs 1.90 on March 13, 2003, shares of LKP Finance have touched the mark of Rs 232.60. It has given a multibagger return of 12,242 per cent in this period.

LKP Finance Limited is one of the leading brokerages in the wholesale loan market. The company also deals in debt market instruments like government securities, bonds, commercial papers and treasury bills.

Disclaimer: The article is for informational purposes only and not investment advice.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.