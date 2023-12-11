Home

Business

Stock Market News: 240% Return In 1 year: Paramount Shares Hit Upper Circuit

Stock Market News: 240% Return In 1 year: Paramount Shares Hit Upper Circuit

For the September quarter of 2023-2024, wire manufacturer Paramount Cables reported a 54 per cent rise in overall net profit. The company said in a stock exchange filing that it made a net profit of Rs 12.62 crore in the same quarter last year.

Representational image

Upper Circuit Stock: Shares of Paramount Communications hit upper circuit for the third consecutive session on Monday. The scrip opened with a gain of 4.85 per cent today and went on to touch 5 per cent upper circuit.

Trending Now

The stock has been gaining for the last four days and has risen 15.93 per cne in the period.In last one year, this multibagger stock has risen to the tune of 240 per cent. In two year, the counter has made investors wealthier by 417.53 per cent.

You may like to read

Paramount Communications Financials

For the September quarter of 2023-2024, wire manufacturer Paramount Cables reported a 54 per cent rise in overall net profit. The company said in a stock exchange filing that it made a net profit of Rs 12.62 crore in the same quarter last year. Total income jumped by 17.91% YoY, from Rs 215.68 crore in Q2FY23 to Rs 254.32 crore in Q2FY24.

Expenses for Q2FY24 were Rs 234.82 crore, compared to Q2FY23’s Rs 203.5 crore. Paramount Communications has a robust, diverse order book valued at Rs 361 crore as of September 30, 2023.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.