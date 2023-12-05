Home

Stock Market News: 250 Percent Return in 3 Year: NECC Inks MoU to Buy Stake in Logistics Firm

The acquisition aims to facilitate trucking operations using electric vehicles (EVs), with the company expected to provide details on the anticipated completion timeline at a later date.

Stock Market News: North Eastern Carrying Corporation Ltd (NECC), which has given over 250 per cent return in the last three years, has announced a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with SG Logistic Management for a strategic investment.

According to the filing, NECC has formally entered into an MoU with SG Logistic Management Pvt Ltd on December 4, 2023, intending to invest up to Rs 20 crore and acquire a stake of up to 20 per cent in the logistics company.

“The Company has entered into a Memorandum of understanding with SG Logistic Management Private Limited today i.e December 04, 2023 to invest upto 20 Crores in the same and acquiring upto 20% of shares/ other securities therein,” the company said in an exchange filing on Monday.

SG Logistic Management is affiliated with SG Group, which is active in the logistics sector. The acquisition aims to facilitate trucking operations using electric vehicles (EVs), with the company expected to provide details on the anticipated completion timeline at a later date.

Following this development, NECC shares rebounded by approximately 3 per cent on Tuesday, reaching Rs 32 from the day’s low of Rs 31.20. However, the stock was trading at Rs 31.44 at the time of filing the story. The stock had settled at Rs 31.50 in the preceding trading session.

So far this year, the stock has gained approximately 40 per cent, and over the last six months, it has seen an increase of around 60 per cent. Notably, in the past month alone, the stock has risen by more than 37 per cent.

Specializing in transport services, NECC operates in India, Nepal, and Bhutan. Its offerings span from booking small parcels and handling full truck load consignments to managing project consignments, including over-dimensional consignments (ODC). NECC also provides containerized cargo movement, along with warehousing, packing, moving, and storage facilities.

