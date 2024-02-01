Home

Business

Stock Market News: Advik Capital’s Revenue From Operations Stands At 5.08 Crore

Stock Market News: Advik Capital’s Revenue From Operations Stands At 5.08 Crore

Advik Capital Limited has said that its profit before tax stood at Rs 2.26 crore, which was Rs 1.55 crore in the last quarter and Rs 5.02 crore in the third quarter of the last financial year.

Stock Market

Stock Market News: Advik Capital Limited has released the results of the third quarter of the current financial year. The company said that its revenue from operations in the third quarter of the current financial year stood at Rs 5.089 crore, which was Rs 1.379 lakh in the September quarter. In the third quarter of the last financial year, the revenue from operations of Advik Capital Limited was Rs 1.082 lakh.

Trending Now

Advik Capital Limited has said that its profit before tax stood at Rs 2.26 crore, which was Rs 1.55 crore in the last quarter and Rs 5.02 crore in the third quarter of the last financial year.

You may like to read

Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty closed lower on the Budget day on Thursday as investors resorted to profit-taking in capital goods, metal and realty shares amid no big announcements by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

After shedding early gains, the markets turned volatile during the presentation of the interim Budget, where in the capital expenditure outlay was marginally hiked but there were no major announcements.

The 30-share BSE Sensex settled lower by 106.81 points or 0.15 per cent at 71,645.30. During the day, it gyrated between a high of 72,151.02 and a low of 71,574.89.

The Nifty dipped 28.25 points or 0.13 per cent to 21,697.45. It oscillated between the day’s high of 21,832.95 and a low of 21,658.75.

Market sentiment was also dampened after the US Federal Reserve indicated it likely won’t cut interest rates in March.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday hiked capital expenditure by 11 per cent for the next fiscal to sustain world-beating economic growth rate while trimming the deficit in a reform-oriented interim Budget that also gave relief to common man from disputed small tax demands of up to Rs 25,000.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.