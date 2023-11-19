Home

Business

Stock Market News: Agro Business of Integra Essentia Secures Order Worth Rs 15 Crore

Stock Market News: Agro Business of Integra Essentia Secures Order Worth Rs 15 Crore

Integra Essentia is in the steel and renewable energy business and recently acquired assets of Chateau Indage Winery in Maharashtra.

Representational image

Stock Market News: Recycling player Integra Essentia, which specialises in life essentials such as agro products, textiles and garments, has secured a fresh order. The company said in an exchange filing that it has bagged advance orders worth Rs 15 crore from USFDA (United States Food and Drug Administration) certified Sarveshwar Group.

Trending Now

“Its agro business bagged advance orders amounting to Rs 150 million from Sarveshwar Group. The company is eying to supply agro-products worth about Rs 900 million per year to the Group,” Integra Essentia said in a statement.

You may like to read

Integra Essentia is in the steel and renewable energy business and recently acquired assets of Chateau Indage Winery in Maharashtra.

“To scale up the business operations for the Agro-based Products, the Company has been working on similar long-term association with several prestigious business houses in India and overseas markets as well,” the company said.

Meanwhile, Integra Essentia has reported a net profit of Rs 7.52 crore for the September quarter, aided by higher income. It had clocked a net profit of Rs 2.15 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

The company’s total revenue rose to Rs 74.75 crore over Rs 59.40 crore in the year-ago quarter. Its expenses were at Rs 64.96 crore as against Rs 57.30 crore a year ago. Integra Essentia is into steel and renewable energy business.

The company’s revenue from operations grew by 17.11 per cent from Rs 57.12 crore in Q2FY23 to Rs 66.89.71 Lakhs in Q2FY24. Similarly, EBITDA registered a strong jump of 420.98 per cent from Rs 211.11 Lakhs in Q2FY23 to Rs 1099.84 Lakhs in Q2FY24.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.