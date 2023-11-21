Home

Stock Market News: Akshar Spintex Bags Rs 171 Crore International Order

According to the company, the order is expected to provide a substantial boost to the company's revenue.

Stock Market News: AksharSpintex Ltd has informed exchanges that it has won a significant international order. According to an exchange filing on the BSE, it has bagged an order worth Rs 1.71 billion or Rs 171 crore. As part of the order, the company will supply of high-quality yarn to various fast fashion brands through a globally recognized client.

“This Rs. 171 crore milestone involves the supply of high-quality yarn to various fast fashion brands through a globally recognized client, renowned for its association with prestigious fashion labels,” the company said.

According to the company, the order is expected to provide a substantial boost to the company’s revenue. It also said that fulfilling such a sizable international order would elevate Akshar Spintex’s global market presence.

“The successful execution of this order reflects the operational excellence of Akshar Spintex Ltd. Our ability to meet and exceed international demand showcases the efficiency, reliability, and robustness of our operational processes. It marks a crucial step toward sustained success in the global textile landscape, and our commitment remains steadfast in creating enduring value for our shareholders and maintaining positive momentum in our business operations,” the filing reads.

Additionally, the company has an average operating leverage standing at 88.76. The company’s strategic location in Gujarat, one of India’s major cotton-producing regions, provides access to a steady supply of raw materials and government incentives, enhancing operational efficiency.

