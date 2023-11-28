Home

Stock Market News: Akshar Spintex May Announce Interim Dividend, Buyback of Shares | Check Details

"We hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Friday – 15th December 2023 at 04.00 p.m. at the Registered Office of the Company," the filing reads.

Stock Market News: The board of directors of Akshar Spintex may soon announce bonus shares, interim dividend for the financial year 2023-23 and buyback of shares. According to an exchange filing, the Board of Directors of the Company will meet on December 15 to decide on these things.

The board of directors will discuss the following things in the meeting:

1. To consider the proposal for a Bonus Issue.

2. To consider and declare the interim dividend for the financial year 2023-24.

3. To consider and approve the buyback of shares.

4. Any other business(s) with permission of the Chair, if any.

The company has also informed us that the Trading Window for dealing in the securities of the Company will remain from today till the conclusion of the meeting of the Board i.e., Sunday 17th December 2023. The trading window will now open on December 18, 2023.

“This is to further inform that, as per Regulation 9 of the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 and the Company’s Code of Conduct for Prohibition of Insider Trading (the “Code of Conduct”), the Trading Window for dealing in the securities of the Company shall remain closed from Tuesday – 28th November 2023, till the end of 48 hours from the conclusion of the meeting of the Board i.e., Sunday 17th December 2023, both days inclusive, for the Designated Persons and their immediate relatives,” it said.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.