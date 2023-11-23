Home

Stock Market News: Apollo Micro Systems Shares Hit Upper Circuit, Up 470% in 1 Year

The company has many projects related to DRDO which include technology transfer agreements etc. The company is hopeful of recording a good pace in the work in the coming time.

Shares of Apollo Micro Systems jumped 5 per cent to hit an upper circuit on Thursday. The scrip was up by Rs 6.60 in the volatile market and was trading at Rs 138.69. The stock has gained after two days of consecutive fall.

The 52-week high level of Apollo Micro Systems Limited (AMSL), which has a market cap of around Rs 3,633 crore is Rs 161.70 while the 52-week low is Rs 23.25. The shares of Apollo Micro Systems Limited, which operates in the aerospace and defence sector, have increased investors’ capital by 103 per cent in the last one month.

So far this year, the scrip has made investors rich by 353.53 per cent. In the last one year, the share has given a multibagger return of 471.45 per cent.

The company was founded by Karunakar Reddy in 1985. Based out of Hyderabad, Apollo Micro Systems is an electronics, electromechanical, engineering design, manufacturing and supply company.

Meanwhile, AMSL’s net profit in the just concluded second quarter doubled to Rs 7 crore from Rs 3.28 crore during the year-ago period. The total income grew to Rs 87.57 crore.

Meanwhile, AMSL's net profit in the just concluded second quarter doubled to Rs 7 crore from Rs 3.28 crore during the year-ago period. The total income grew to Rs 87.57 crore.