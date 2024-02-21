Stock Market News: Balaji Telefilms Shares Hit Fresh 52-week High | Check Key Details Here

Home

Asian markets witnessed mixed trends, with Hong Kong's Hang Seng and China's SSE Composite Index recording gains while Japan's Nikkei 225 was trading almost flat.

Share Market News: Shares of Balaji Telefilms hit a fresh 52-week high on Wednesday i.e. February 21. The counter opened with a gain of 2.24 per cent today and hit a fresh 52-week high of Rs 140. This is a jump of 2.35 per cent from the previous close of Rs 136.78. Shares of Balaji Telefilms, which has a market cap of Rs 1,367 crore, have a 52-week low of Rs 35.30. However, the shares lost early gains and last seen was trading at Rs 135.20.

Earlier, Balaji Motion Pictures’, a division of Balaji Telefilms, officially announced the release date of the film Love, Sex aur Dhokha 2. “Now, to elevate the exhilaration, the makers have dropped an immensely intriguing motion poster revealing the new release date, 19th April 2024,” the company said in a release.

Meanwhile, equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty eked out marginal gains in early trade on Wednesday amid Asian markets witnessing mixed trends and investors awaiting cues from the US Federal Reserve on interest rate trajectory.

The 30-share Sensex rose 60.05 points or 0.08 per cent to 73,117.45 points while the broader Nifty inched up 21.65 points or 0.1 per cent to 22,218.60 points. In the Sensex pack, 17 stocks were in the green, and among the Nifty constituents, 29 were trading with gains. While JSW Steel climbed more than 2 per cent, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Steel, and Bharti Airtel rose over 1 per cent in early deals.

Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research at HDFC Securities, said US stocks ended lower on Tuesday as investors await earnings results from AI darling Nvidia on Wednesday as well as new clues from the Federal Reserve officials on interest rates after last week’s inflation data.

“US Fed officials will be speaking publicly, coupled with Wednesday afternoon’s release of minutes from the central bank’s January 30-31 meeting,” he said in a pre-market open note. On Tuesday, European markets closed on a mixed note. Remaining in the positive territory for the sixth straight session on Tuesday, Sensex jumped 349.24 points to close at 73,057.40 points while Nifty went up 74.70 points to end the day at 22,196.95 points.

