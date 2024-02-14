Home

Stock Market News: Balaji Telefilms Shares Surge Over 5 Percent – Check Details Here

The rise in the stock price that occurred following the announcement of the revised release date for the much-awaited Love, Sex, and Dhokha 2 by Balaji Motion Pictures.

The shares of Balaji Telefilms witnessed a jump of 5.82 percent on Wednesday. On the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) the share price rose from an opening price of Rs 119.79 to an intraday high of Rs 126.77. It is important to note that the rise in the stock price that occurred following the announcement of the revised release date for the much-awaited Love, Sex, and Dhokha 2 by Balaji Motion Pictures, a part of Balaji Telefilms, has been making headlines.

The producers posted the movie poster on social media along with the revised release date announcement, with a brief caption – “Yeh Valentine’s Day nahin aasan, bas itna samajh lijiye, Love Sex Aur Dhokha ka dariya hai aur doob ke jaana hai! #LoveSexAurDhokha?2 in cinemas 19th April.”

Here are some of the key details:

Balaji Telefilms producers officially announced the commencement of the shooting.

The creators have now unveiled a very fascinating motion poster indicating the new release date, April 19, 2024, to further heighten the excitement.

The new motion poster for Love, Sex aur Dhokha 2 offers a look into the bizarre universe of the film. The motion poster is striking, exciting, and intriguing.

A subsidiary of Balaji Telefilms and Cult Movies, Balaji Motion Pictures introduced Love Sex aur Dhokha 2, a Dibakar Banerjee production produced by Ektaa R. and Shobha Kapoor.

The director of the movie is Dibakar Banerjee.

The company’s board of directors recently considered and approved a proposal for the preferential issue of up to 2,38,83,930 warrants.

The warrant price was accepted by the corporate board at Rs 89.60 per piece, with an opportunity to raise Rs 214,00,00,128 or Rs 214 crore.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.