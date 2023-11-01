Home

Stock Market News: Balu Forge Industries Shares up 8 Percent After Q2 Net Profit Increases Multi-fold

The company in a statement said that a notable improvement was reported in the working capital days, which has improved from 177 days as of 31 March, 2023 to 135 days as of September 30, 2023.

Stock Market News: Balu Forge Industries Limited (BFIL) shares have gained today after the company posted a multi-fold jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 24 crore during the second quarter ended September 30. The stock traded at Rs 242 on BSE in the afternoon session as it rallied more than 7 per cent. During the day, the stock touched a 52-week high of Rs 267. The stock’s 52-week low is Rs 240.

The company in the July to September quarter of the preceding fiscal had reported Rs 4.82 crore net profit. The total income surged to Rs 143.32 crore from Rs 67.13 crore in the year-ago quarter. Its expenses stood at Rs 113.32 crore in the quarter under review against Rs 59.78 crore a year ago, it said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday.

“This was primarily attributed to concerted efforts in optimising our credit control processes while maintaining healthy customer relationships, resulting in a reduction in debtor days,” the statement added.

On the capex front, Mumbai-based BFIL said that it has plans to enhance machining capacity by 14,000 tonnes at the newly acquired 13-acre land in Belgaum, Karnataka, is progressing well. The operations from this facility are expected to commence from Q4 FY24, which will enable it to produce heavier and more complex crankshafts having better realisations and margins, BFIL said.

The company is also in the process of commissioning a precision machining line of the Mercedes Benz Truck Factory, recently acquired from Mannheim, Germany. Crankshafts find applications in sectors like marine and industrial, agricultural and automotive.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.