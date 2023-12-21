Home

Stock Market News: BCL Industries Limited Shares Jump Over 4 Percent | Check Details Here

Meanwhile, BCL Industries informed Indian stock market bourses on Wednesday about the allocation of preferential shares.

Image for representational purposes

Stock Market News: The shares of BCL Industries jumped over 4 percent on Thursday after company’s announcement of the conversion of warrants into equity shares. The share opened at Rs 63.26, lower than the previous close of Rs 64.04. However, the share picked up and went to trade at Rs 67.03. This is a jump of around 4.66 per cent from the previous close.

With this, the company now has a market cap of around Rs 1,696.38. Meanwhile, BCL Industries informed Indian stock market bourses on Wednesday about the allocation of preferential shares. were trading 2.25% higher at Rs 66 a share. The newly allocated equity shares shall rank pari passu with the company’s current equity shares.

“Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (“SEBI Listing Regulations”), we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company through resolution by circulation on 19th December, 2023 have considered and approved the allotment of 5,00,000 Equity shares of the face value of Rs.1/-each as fully paid-up shares at a price of Rs. 36/- per equity share (including premium of Rs. 35/share), consequent upon the conversion of 50,000 Warrants issued earlier for Rs. 360/-, after adjusting the number of shares, paid-up capital per share and premium per share post sub-division of nominal value of the Equity Share of the Company from 1 Equity Share of Rs. 10/- each to 10 Equity Shares of Re. 1/- each out of the balance 28,31,334 (Twenty-Eight Lacs Thirty-One Thousand Three Hundred Thirty-Four) warrants on preferential basis, upon receipt of an amount aggregating to Rs. 1,35,00,000/- (Rupees One Crore Thirty-Five Lacs only) at the rate of Rs. 270 (Rupees Two Hundred Seventy Only) per warrant (being 75% of the issue price per warrant) from the allottees pursuant to the exercise of their rights of conversion into equity shares,” said BCL Industries in a stock exchange filing, the company said in an exchange filing.

With this, the Issued, Subscribed and Paid-up Equity Share Capital of the Company stands increased to Rs 26,83,50,000/- consisting of 26,83,50,000 fully paid-up Equity Shares of Re 1 each.

Disclaimer: The article is for informational purposes only and not investment advice.

