Stock Market News: BCL Industries Share Hits New High, Surges Over 8 Percent

In the last two years, the scrip has given multibagger return of 146.14 per cent as against a 9.86 per cent jump in Sensex.

Stock Market News: BCL Industries Share Price: Shares of ethanol maker BCL Industries surged over 8 per cent on Friday to hit a new life-time high of Rs 59.40. The scrip had closed at Rs 54.68 in the last trading session. Last seen, shares of BCL Industries were trading at Rs 58.75 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The price of shares of BCL Industries, which is a constituent of the S&P BSE SmallCap index, has surged around 77.77 per cent.

BCL Industries commands a market cap of Rs 1,483.13 crore as of November 17, as per the BSE website.

Meanwhile, BCL Industries returned to black, posting a consolidated net profit of Rs 19.67 crore for September quarter 2023-24. It had clocked a loss of Rs 81 lakh in the year-ago period, the company said in a regulatory filing. Total income increased to Rs 482.72 crore from Rs 455.24 crore in the same quarter a year ago. Expenses fell to Rs 452.40 crore from Rs 456.52 crore in the year-ago period.

BCL Industries is the only company in India and the South Asian region to have a forward and backward integrated ethanol plant.

