Home

Business

Stock Market News: BCL Industries Shares Surge 11.41 Percent | Here’s why

Stock Market News: BCL Industries Shares Surge 11.41 Percent | Here’s why

BCL Industries will supply ethanol to Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) during Ethanol Supply Year (ESY) commencing from 01/11/2023 till 31/10/2024.

Representational Image

Stock Market News: Share of ethanol maker BCL Industries surged 11.41 percent to hit an intraday high of Rs 60.25 today after the company got selected to supply ethanol worth Rs 561 crore. BCL Industries will supply ethanol to Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) during Ethanol Supply Year (ESY) commencing from 01/11/2023 till 31/10/2024.

Trending Now

Meanwhile, the company has informed the exchange that it, along with its subsidiary Svaksha Distillery, has received an order for a supply of 4.96 KL during the Ethanol Supply Year (ESY) commencing from 01/11/2023 till 31/10/2024.

You may like to read

Svaksha Distillery Limited has received the order for supply of 1.44 KL during the period Nov 23 to Jan 24 and 1.80 KL during the period Feb 24 to April 24 which translates into 3.24 lac litres worth Rs 222 crores.

Last seen, the counter was trading at Rs 58.73. Earlier, the company announced that the net profit in Q2 stood at Rs 19.67 crore. The firm had logged a loss of Rs 81 lakh in the year-ago period. The company said that the profit was driven by a rise in total income.

The total income in the quarter came in at Rs 482.72 crore, which is up from Rs 455.24 crore that it had posted in the same quarter a year ago. BCL Industries is the only company in India and the South Asian region to have a forward and backward integrated ethanol plant.

Earlier in October, BCL Industries had announced to split the company’s equity shares. The face value of each equity share of the company was split from Rs 10 to Re 1.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.