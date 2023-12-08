Stock Market News: BCL Industries Shares Surge Over 8 Percent | Check Details Here

Home

Earlier, the company announced that the net profit in Q2 stood at Rs 19.67 crore. The firm had logged a loss of Rs 81 lakh in the year-ago period.

Stock Market News: Share of BCL Industries hit a fresh 52-week high of Rs 79.14 on the BSE in the early trade on Friday. This is a surge of over 8 percent from the previous close of Rs 71.17. The rally in share prices comes after the company’s board approved the allotment of 1,01,50,000 equity shares of the face value of Re 1 each as fully paid-up shares at a price of Rs 36 per equity share.

“Considered and approved the allotment of 1,01,50,000 (One Crore One Lac Fifty Thousand) Equity shares of the face value of Rs.1/-each as fully paid-up shares at a price of Rs. 36/- per equity share (including premium of Rs. 35/share), consequent upon the conversion of 10,15,000 (Ten Lac Fifteen Thousand only) Warrants issued earlier for Rs. 360/-, after adjusting the number of shares, paid-up capital per share and premium per share post-sub-division of nominal value of the Equity Share of the Company from 1 Equity Share of Rs. 10/- each to 10 Equity Shares of Re. 1/- each out of the balance 38,46,334 (Thirty-Eight Lacs Forty-Six Thousand Three Hundred Thirty-Four) warrants on preferential basis, upon receipt of an amount aggregating to Rs. 27,40,50,000/- (Rupees Twenty-Seven Crore Forty Lacs Fifty Thousand only) at the rate of Rs. 270 (Rupees Two Hundred Seventy Only) per warrant (being 75% of the issue price per warrant),” the company said in a regulatory filing.

Earlier, the company announced that the net profit in Q2 stood at Rs 19.67 crore. The firm had logged a loss of Rs 81 lakh in the year-ago period. The company said that the profit was driven by a rise in total income. The total income in the quarter came in at Rs 482.72 crore, which is up from Rs 455.24 crore that it had posted in the same quarter a year ago.

BCL Industries is the only company in India and the South Asian region to have a forward and backward integrated ethanol plant. Earlier in October, BCL Industries had announced to split the company’s equity shares. The face value of each equity share of the company was split from Rs 10 to Re 1.

