Home

Business

Stock Market News: BCL Industries to Subdivide Shares; Fixes October 27 as Record Date

Stock Market News: BCL Industries to Subdivide Shares; Fixes October 27 as Record Date

BCL Industries is a Punjab-based agri-firm. It is the only company in India and the South Asian region to have a forward and backward integrated distillery ethanol plant.

Image for representational purposes

Stock Market News: BCL Industries Ltd has approved a proposal to split the shares of the company. The split has been approved in ratio of 1:10. In a statement, the company said that October 27 has been fixed as the record date to split each share into 10 separate shares.

Trending Now

“The Board of Directors of the company has passed the necessary resolution to fix the record date Friday, Oct. 27 for the purpose of sub-division of every 1 equity share…into 10 equity shares…,” the statement said. The current face value of each share is Rs 10 and after the split, the new value of each share would be Re 1. On the rationale behind the move, the company said it will increase the number of shareholders of the company.

You may like to read

BCL Industries is a Punjab-based agri-firm. It is the only company in India and the South Asian region to have a forward and backward integrated distillery ethanol plant. It is also engaged in edible oil and real estate.

Earlier in the first quarter, BCL Industries posted a net profit of Rs 18.6 crore, up more than 5 per cent on YoY basis. Its total income surged to Rs 429 crore while the margin expanded to 9.3 per cent.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.