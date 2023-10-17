Home

Business

Stock Market News| Bonus and Split: Multibagger Sarveshwar Foods Shares Up 100 Percent in Three Months

Stock Market News| Bonus and Split: Multibagger Sarveshwar Foods Shares Up 100 Percent in Three Months

Krishak Bharati Cooperative Limited is a Central government cooperative under the ownership of Ministry of Cooperation.

Image for representational purposes

Stock Market News: Sarveshwar Foods, an agricultural products company, issued bonus equity shares and also split the face value in September this year. According to BSE portal, the stock is currently up 100 per cent in three months.

Trending Now

The small cap company in a statement on exchanges said that it has been approved as strategic supplier by Krishak Bharati Cooperative Limited (KRIBHCO) which is a national level multi state cooperative society.

You may like to read

Krishak Bharati Cooperative Limited is a Central government cooperative under the ownership of Ministry of Cooperation. It manufactures fertilizers, mainly urea. The society was set up by the government in 1980.

Sarveshwar Foods said that it has also received an order worth Rs 127 million from KRIBHCO. The order has been secured for supplying basmati, non-basmati rice, other agricultural products, food items etc. for Jammu Region, it said in a statement.

“Being listed among KRIBHO’s Strategic Suppliers is an honour and speaks well about efforts, product quality and on-time delivery,” Rohit Gupta, chairman, said.

Incorporated in 2004, Jammu & Kashmir based Sarveshwar Foods is a rice company. The micro cap company with a market cap of Rs 479 crore is engaged in the business of manufacturing, trading, processing and marketing of branded and un-branded basmati and non-basmati rice in the domestic and international markets.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES