Stock Market News: BSE Sensex, Nifty50 Open in Green On Budget 2024

BSE Sensex and Nifty50 on Thursday opened in green on Budget 2024 day. At 9:22 AM, BSE Sensex was trading at 71,802.66, up 50 points or 0.070 percent.

Budget 2024: BSE Sensex and Nifty50 on Thursday opened in green on Budget 2024 day. At 9:22 AM, BSE Sensex was trading at 71,802.66, up 50 points or 0.070%. Nifty50 was at 21,741.15, up 15 points or 0.071 percent. BSE Sensex and Nifty50 are Indian equity benchmark indices. All eyes are now on Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s Union Budget 2024 as a major market mover today.

