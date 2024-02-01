By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Stock Market News: BSE Sensex, Nifty50 Open in Green On Budget 2024
BSE Sensex and Nifty50 on Thursday opened in green on Budget 2024 day. At 9:22 AM, BSE Sensex was trading at 71,802.66, up 50 points or 0.070 percent.
Budget 2024: BSE Sensex and Nifty50 on Thursday opened in green on Budget 2024 day. At 9:22 AM, BSE Sensex was trading at 71,802.66, up 50 points or 0.070%. Nifty50 was at 21,741.15, up 15 points or 0.071 percent. BSE Sensex and Nifty50 are Indian equity benchmark indices. All eyes are now on Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s Union Budget 2024 as a major market mover today.
Trending Now
You may like to read
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.