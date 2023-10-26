Home

Stock Market News: Cellecor Gadgets Shares Hits 52-week After PAT in H1 Jumps More Than 100 Percent

The net sales also show an increase of more than 85 per cent to Rs 209.6 crore. The company's net sales in the H1 of last year were at Rs 113.5.

Stock Market News: Cellecor Gadgets Limited shares today hit a fresh 52-week high today as the company reported a more than 100 per cent increase in PAT (profit after tax) during the first half. The shares of the company hit a new 52-week high of Rs 201.95. According to an exchange filing, the net profit of the company climbed by 108 per cent in H1 to Rs 7.02 crore from Rs 3.3 crore in H1 of the previous year.

Annual statistics show that in FY23 compared to FY22, the net sales increased by 118 per cent to Rs 264 crore and net profit jumped by 300 per cent to Rs 8 crore.

For the fiscal year that ended in March 2023, the firm had a net profit of Rs 7.97 crore, an enormous rise from Rs 2.14 crore the previous fiscal year. During the entire FY23, revenue from operations climbed to Rs 264.35 crore from Rs 121.3 crore in FY22.

Cellecor Gadgets is one of trusted and affordable electronics brands. Based out of Delhi, the company deals in the electronics device business, sells products in its own brand, including mobile feature phones, smartwatches, TWS and more.

It serves over 100 million users across the country with an extensive retail presence along with a strong presence on leading e-commerce platforms.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.