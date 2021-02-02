New Delhi: The BSE benchmark Sensex surged over 1000 points and NSE Nifty climbed 222.65 points in opening trade on Tuesday, a day after Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented an expansionary Union Budget for 2021-22, which sought to pull the economy out of the pandemic-induced slump through increased spending on infrastructure, healthcare and farm sectors without resorting to higher taxation. Also Read - PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: Rs 75,000 Crore Allocated For Farmers | Quick Recap Budget 2021

The government has projected a fiscal deficit of 9.5 per cent of the GDP for the current fiscal, hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, and 6.8 per cent in 2021-22 as it sought to strike a balance between supporting growth and maintaining fiscal discipline. Also Read - Budget Session LIVE: Opposition Set to Corner Government Over Farm Laws, Budget 2021 in Parliament Today

“It has been a great Budget in the current pandemic. Market has given a clear thumbs-up. One couldn’t have asked for more, of the total borrowings of Rs 1,50,000 crore a whopping Rs 1,20,000 crore is going for investment. Clearly the government has sacrificed fiscal deficit for growth. No tinkering on taxes, including personal tax and a giant leap of divesting two state-run banks and opening up of market by making way for the LIC IPO and foreign ownership in insurance companies has been a welcome move and the primary reason for the rise in stock market,” said Jaideep Hansraj, MD & CEO, Kotak Securities. Also Read - Budget 2021 Simplified: What Does It Have For The Common Man | Major Takeaways

Krishna Kumar Karwa, Managing Director of Emkay Global Financial Services, added,” A Budget with no changes in direct taxes will certainly be remembered for years to come. Equity market will be enthused with no tinkering in capital gains taxes or STT or any form of COVID tax.”

The proposals to privatise 2 state-run banks and one general insurance firm is noteworthy, as is increase in FDI limit in insurance to 74 per cent. The much awaited proposal to set up a Development Finance Institution (DFI) should boost capex in the coming years, he added.

According to Lav Chaturvedi, ED and CEO at Reliance Securities, the single securities market code announced in the Budget will bring about ease of doing business in the Indian financial markets.

All sectoral indices ended with strong gains. BSE bankex, finance, realty, capital goods and metal indices rallied up to 8.33 per cent.

Broader BSE midcap and smallcap indices surged as much as 3.03 per cent.

On the currency front, the rupee slipped 6 paise to settle at 73.02 against the US dollar.

Global markets were on an upswing amid increased retail participation in select stocks.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Seoul and Tokyo ended in the positive territory.

Stock exchanges in Europe were also trading with significant gains in mid-session deals.

Meanwhile, the global oil benchmark Brent crude futures rose 0.89 per cent to USD 55.51 per barrel.