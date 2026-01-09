Home

Business

Stock Market News: Defence stock AMSL gains as company shares updates on approval for allotment of shares, check details

In a filing dated December 31, the company had said that its step-down subsidiary M/s. IDL Explosives Limited had received a large order as part of its regular business.

Shares of defence company Apollo Micro Systems Ltd are in focus as the company has shared important information with exchanges. The company, in its latest exchange filing, said that 1,21,47,964 equity shares of face value ₹1 each and 65,69,000 equity shares of face value ₹1 each issued and allotted to its promoters and non-promoters on a preferential issue basis have received trading approval from the National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE) and BSE Limited (BSE) on January 8, 2026.

The company’s stock was trading at Rs 257.40, up 1.68 per cent or Rs 4.25 on the BSE in the early and at Rs 257.30, up 1.66% or Rs 4.20 on the NSE.

On January 2, the company had stated in a filing that it had been declared the lowest bidder (L1) for an order worth ₹257.89 crore from a defence public sector undertaking (PSU). The order is to be completed within 18 months.

Earlier on January 1, the company announced that its subsidiary, Apollo Defense Industries Private Limited, had entered into an agreement with a private company for the execution of a contract worth ₹150 crore as part of its normal business operations. This agreement is considered a significant step towards expanding the company’s business and strengthening its order book.

The company has been awarded a Running Contract (RC) worth ₹4,193.96 million for the supply of bulk explosives to subsidiary companies of Coal India Limited.

In addition, an export order worth ₹15 million for the supply of cartridge explosives has also been received. Together, these two orders bring the company’s total value to ₹4,208.96 million.

Earlier, the company announced the completion of its preferential allotment of equity shares and convertible warrants, raising a total of over Rs 416 crore. The allotments were made to the promoter group, Non-Executive Director Aditya Kumar Halwasiya and LIC Mutual Fund.

