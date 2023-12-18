Home

Stock Market News: Delphi World Shares Fall As OFS Opens Today | Check Details Here

The floor price for the issue has been set at Rs 304 apiece, wherein retail investors can not apply for shares worth Rs 2 lakh maximum.

Stock Market News: Delphi World Money Limited’s shares fell around 3.13 per cent in opening trade on Monday as the offer-for-sale for non-retail investors opens today. The counter had closed at Rs 389.20 in the last trading session. “For non-retail investors, the issue will open on Monday, December 18, 2023,” the company said in a filing.

Non-retail investors can make bids between 9.15 am to 3.30 pm. On the other hand, retail investors can bid for the issue on Tuesday, December 19, 2023 (T+1).

EbixCash World Money shall be offloading 16.30 lakh equity shares or 14.65 per cent stake of the company on the day of OFS through a separate window provided by the BSE, said the company in an exchange filing.

SMC Global Securities has been acting as the settlement broker for the issue.

There is no discount for the retail investors on the issue. According to the filing, allocation will be at or above the floor price of price priority basis at multiple clearing prices, except in the case of retail investors who shall have the option to bid at or above the cut-off price.

