Stock Market News: Delphi World Shares Surge Over 8 Percent Intra-day As Promoter Proposes to Offload Stake

This comes after the company announced an offer-for-sale (OFS) by its promoter EbixCash World Money Ltd. On Wednesday, the company had informed the same via an exchange filing.

Stock Market News: Delphi World Money Limited’s shares surged 8.77 percent during the trading session on Thursday. This comes after the company announced an offer-for-sale (OFS) by its promoter EbixCash World Money Ltd. On Wednesday, the company had informed the same via an exchange filing.

EbixCash World Money shall be of offloading 16.30 lakh equity shares or 14.65 percent stake of the company on the day of OFS through a separate window provided by the BSE, said the company in an exchange filing.

The bidding shall be open for two days, it said.

Here are some of the key details:

For non-retail investors the issue will open on Monday, December 18, 2023 (T), who can make bids between 9.15 am to 3.30 pm, while retail investors can bid for the issue on Tuesday, December 19, 2023 (T+1).

The trading by investors shall be strictly made on the given dates only.

The floor price for the issue has been set at Rs 304 apiece, wherein retail investors can not apply for shares worth Rs 2 lakh maximum.

SMC Global Securities has been acting as the settlement broker for the issue.

There is no discount for the retail investors of the issue.

Following the announcement, shares of Delphi World Money rebounded 7 per cent to Rs 374.05 on Thursday, from day low at Rs 349 apiece, with a total market capitalization close to Rs 419.

The stock was up 5 per cent from its previous close Rs 354.20 on Wednesday.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.