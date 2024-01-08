Home

Stock Market News: East West Holdings Shares Hit Upper Circuit for Second Consecutive Day | Check Details Here

Stock Market News: Shares of East West Holdings surged around 5 per cent to hit the upper circuit amid a spurt in volume by more than 9.65 times on Monday i.e. January 8, 2023. The counter, which has outperformed the sector by 4.64 per cent, hit the upper circuit as soon as the market opened for trading.

The stock has been gaining for the last three days and has risen 10.58 per cent in returns in the period. This is the second consecutive session when the counter has hit the upper circuit.

On technical parameters, the share of East West Holdings is trading higher than the 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

East West Holdings Limited offers logistical services. Incorporated in the year 1981, it is a leading logistics solution provider. At the close, the stock was up around 19.66 per cent at Rs 6.94. The total traded quantity stood at 16.75 lakh.

The company has a significant holding of Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs). As of the September quarter of financial year 2023-24, FIIs have a 6.78 per cent stake. The promoters of the company together own 61.28 per cent stake in the company. The non-institutional investors (NIIs) have 31.94 per cent of the stake.

The company provides professionally managed one-stop global logistics solutions with reliability to maintain and enhance services at realistic costs. The company offers air freight services, sea freight services, rail freight services, road freight services and customs clearance.

Disclaimer: The article is for informational purposes only and not investment advice.

