Stock Market News: East West Holdings Shares Register Marginal Gain After Q3 Results | Check Details Here

In the last 5 days, East West Holdings shares have given a negative return of 13 per cent, while in the last 1 month this share has fallen 14 per cent.

Share Market News: Amid the downfall in the stock market, a weakness of 1.7 per cent was recorded in the shares of logistics company East West Holding and they were trading at the level of Rs 7.62, falling by 9 paise. The 52-week high level of shares of East West Holdings Limited with a market cap of around Rs 103 crore is Rs 7.71 while the 52-week low is Rs 7.42.

In the last 5 days, East West Holdings shares have given a negative return of 13 per cent, while in the last 1 month this share has fallen 14 per cent. However, in the last 6 months, East West Holdings shares have given bumper returns of 70 per cent to investors from the level of Rs 4.35.

East West Holding Limited has informed the stock market that the company’s revenue from operations in the third quarter of the current financial year was Rs 42.04 crore, which was Rs 43.43 crore in the previous quarter and Rs 63.5 crore in the third quarter of the last financial year.

The company has said that its profit before tax stood at Rs 45 lakh in the December quarter of the current financial year, which was Rs 28.38 lakh in the previous quarter and Rs 1.42 crore in the third quarter of the last financial year.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.