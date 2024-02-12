Home

Stock Market News: Fineotex Board to Meet on February 16 to Consider Raising Funds | Check Key Details

New Delhi: Fineotex has informed exchanges that its board of directors will meet on Friday, February 16, 2024 to consider a proposal to raise funds through the issue of preferential issues or warrants or Debt Securities.

“Proposal for raising of funds by way of issue of one or more of instruments comprising of Equity Shares, Convertible Securities of any other description or Warrants or Debt Securities, through Private Placement/Preferential Issue/Qualified Institutions Placement or such other methods or combinations thereof as may be decided by the Board and to approve ancillary actions for the above mentioned fund raising, subject to such Statutory/Regulatory approvals as may be necessary, wherever required,” the company said in an exchange filing.

Meanwhile, benchmark Sensex plunged by 523 points on Monday due to profit-taking in metal and banking shares amid mixed trends in global markets.

The 30-share BSE Sensex settled 523 points or 0.73 per cent lower at 71,072.49 as 22 of its components closed in the red and eight in the green. The barometer opened higher and touched a high of 71,756.58 in early trade.

However, profit-taking in Reliance Industries, metal giants and banking shares dragged the index to a low of 70,922.57 during intra-day trade.

The broader NSE Nifty also closed 166.45 points or 0.76 per cent lower at 21,616.05 with 34 of its constituents ending in the red.

Metal, banking and select oil shares succumbed to selling while pharma and IT shares bucked the trend.

In the Sensex pack, Tata Steel fell the most by 2.76 per cent, followed by NTPC (2.72 per cent) and SBI (2.26 per cent). Private banks IndusInd, Kotak Bank, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank also declined.

