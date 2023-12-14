Stock Market News: GG Engineering to Issue 75 Crore Fully Convertible Warrants | Check Details Here

Home

Each warrant will be convertible into or exchangeable for one fully paid-up equity share having a face value of Re 1 of the company.

Stock Market News: The board of directors of capital goods firm GG Engineering has approved the issuance of 75 crore fully convertible warrants. GG Engineering, which was founded in 2006 and produces high-quality engineering and structural steel products, stated that these warrants will be issued on a preferential basis at an issue price of Rs 1.32.

“…considered and approved, allotment of 75,00,00,000 (Seventy Five Crores only) fully Convertible Warrants (‘Warrants’), carrying a right exercisable by the Warrant holder to subscribe to one Equity Share per Warrant, to persons belonging to ‘Promoter and Non-Promoter, Public Category’ on preferential basis at an issue price of Rs. 1.32/- (Rupees One and Thirty-Two Paisa Only) per Warrant, after receipt of the stipulated amount i.e. 25% of the Issue Price as subscription amount in accordance with provisions of Chapter V of SEBI ICDR Regulations, to the persons (“Allottees”),” said GG Engineering in a stock exchange filing.

Each warrant will be convertible into or exchangeable for one fully paid-up equity share having a face value of Re 1 of the company. Meanwhile, the company for Q2 FY24 declared its net profit at Rs 0.75 crore YoY, up 53 per cent from Rs 0.49 crore declared in the corresponding quarter of last year.

In the April-June quarter, its revenue had jumped more than 140 per cent to Rs 18.9 crore on a yearly basis led by an increase in manufacturing activities. The revenue in the same quarter of the previous financial year stood at Rs 7.7 crore.

The series of measures taken by the government in the past few years including the Atmanirbhar packages, PLI scheme, investment opportunities under National Infrastructure Pipeline and National Monetisation Pipeline (NMP) have given impetus to the manufacturing sector.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.