Stock Market News: GOCL Corporation Plans Reconstruction of Business Model, Stock Rallies

Stock Market News: GOCL Corporation has announced plans for restructuring the business model to respond to various opportunities. The Board of Directors of GOCL Corporation, in its meeting held on Wednesday, discussed a proposal to foray in the space Sector. GOCL was among the contributors to ISRO’s Chandrayan mission, the company said in an exchange filing.

The company board is also exploring opportunities in the defence sector and it has applied for and expects a licence to manufacture certain defence products related to aircraft pilot safety, it said.

“The Company has built a good presence in the electronic sector, specifically areas related to automotive engineering, automobile battery charging, 5G equipment and more,” the filing added. Meanwhile, GOCL shares today increased 6 per cent to Rs 596.

GOCL Corporation is one of the largest manufacturers of energetics in the country. Last week, it secured an order from state-run Coal India under the ownership of the Ministry of Coal. The order is worth Rs 766 crore for supplying bulk explosives for next two years.

The explosives are used at mining sites for blast purposes. Besides, GOCL Corporation also supplies products for mining infrastructure projects. It has been serving the Indian mining and Infrastructure industry for the last six decades.

