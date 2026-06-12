Good news for investors as Stock market records massive rally, Sensex up 1,600 points, Nifty by over 400 | All details

Dalal Street recorded explosive gains today with a broad-based buying wave that propelled the Sensex up by 1,600 points and pushed the Nifty past key resistance levels, bringing massive relief to equity investors.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/business/stock-market-news-good-news-investors-massive-jump-sensex-up-1600-points-nifty-by-over-400-all-details-iran-us-deal-donald-trump-details-8444444/ Copy

(File image)

Stock market news: In a significant development amid the ongoing crisis in West Asia, Indian benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty rebounded in early trade on Friday. Trading sharply higher on Friday, the rally came after US President Donald Trump made an important announcement regarding the Iran war. For those unversed, the US and Iran have been engaged in a war since February 28, 2026. Here are all the details you need to know about the announcement made by the US President and its impact on the Indian stock market on Friday.

What did US President Donald Trump announced on Iran peace deal?

In a big announcement made on Thursday, US President Donald Trump said that a deal to end the war with Iran is nearly complete and is expected to be signed over the weekend in Europe, as he called off military strikes on the gulf nation hours after threatening to take control of its oil industry.

US President Trump, speaking to reporters at the Oval office on Thursday afternoon, said Vice President J D Vance is expected to attend the signing ceremony which could take place in Europe as soon as this weekend.

Also read: Stock market news: This Real estate company looks to raise Rs 1,000 crore by issuing warrants, check share price and other details

Later, addressing a tele-rally in favour of Georgia Lt Governor Burt Jones, who is running for the post of Governor, Trump declared that the US has ended the war with Iran.

Also read: Stock market news: Shares of this FMCG company in focus as promoter increases stake by buying 1.50 lakh shares from open market

“I don’t know if you heard, but we ended the war with Iran today (Thursday), and they have agreed never to have a nuclear weapon, something that we insisted on. That was the whole purpose,” Trump said.

How are 30-Sensex firms including Larsen & Toubro, Bajaj Finance, Eternal performing?

From the 30-Sensex firms, InterGlobe Aviation, Larsen & Toubro, Bajaj Finance, Eternal, Trent and HDFC Bank were among the biggest winners. Tech Mahindra was the only laggard from the pack. Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, dropped 1.62 per cent to USD 88.92 per barrel.

(With inputs from agencies)