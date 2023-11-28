Home

Business

Stock Market News: Graphisads Limited IPO to Open Soon – Check Subscriptions Date and Other Details Here

Stock Market News: Graphisads Limited IPO to Open Soon – Check Subscriptions Date and Other Details Here

It has a Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio of 26.88, a Return on Equity (ROE) at 12.99 per cent, and Return on Capital Employed (ROCE) reaching 14.69 per cent.

Representational Image

New Delhi: Graphisads Limited is all set to launch its Initial Public Offering (IPO). Graphisads Limited’s IPO is set within a price band of Rs 111 per share and will opens for subscription on November 30, 2023. The subscription will remain open till December 05, 2023. The listing platform is NSE SME Emerge.

Trending Now

With revenue from operations reaching Rs 9,843.4 lakh in FY23, marking an increase from Rs 8,917.07 lakh in FY22, the company showcases a growth of approximately 10.35 per cent. The company has net worth of Rs 4,492.76 lakh.

You may like to read

It has a Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio of 26.88, a Return on Equity (ROE) at 12.99 per cent, and Return on Capital Employed (ROCE) reaching 14.69 per cent.

Graphisads IPO is entirely a fresh issue of 4,812,000 equity shares with no book-built portion. The company aims to raise Rs 53.41 crore from the IPO.

Investors can bid for a minimum of 1200 shares and in multiples thereof. A retail investor is allowed to apply for only one lot or 1,200 equity shares. The price of one lot is Rs 1,33,200. Non-institutional investors (NIIs) need to bid for a minimum of two lots, or 2,400 equity shares.

First Overseas Capital is the book-running lead manager of the Graphisads IPO, while Kfin Technologies is the registrar for the issue.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.