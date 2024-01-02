Stock Market News: Gujarat Toolroom Limited Shares Gets ‘Buy’ Rating – All You Need to Know

Home

Stock Market News: Gujarat Toolroom Limited (GTL) has got a “BUY” rating from SEBI registered Research Analyst Nikhil Bhatt who has set an ambitious target of Rs 70+, signaling a strong vote of confidence in the company’s future trajectory.

This comes as GTL has ventured into the mining sector with the acquisition of 6 hectares of mines in Zambia. These mines, rich in copper, cobalt, gold, nickel, and more, are anticipated to yield a minimum annual revenue of Rs 700 crores once operational.

The company is also planning to expand expand it presence in the mining sector to other South African countries. This expansion not only solidifies GTL as a key player but also aligns with our dedication to fostering economic growth and creating employment opportunities.

One of the most remarkable facets of GTL’s recent performance is the substantial surge in both revenue and profit. The financials for September 2023 revealed a staggering YoY increase of 7 lac percent, with net sales reaching an impressive Rs 156.68 crores.

The net profit for the same period witnessed an outstanding growth of Rs. 2.40 crores, reflecting an unprecedented 8000% increase.

Adding to the positive momentum, GTL clinched a groundbreaking order for diamonds worth 50 million dollars in November 2023. Executed through GTL’s Dubai subsidiary, GTL Gems DMCC, this lucrative deal is estimated at approximately Rs. 416 crores, with its impact expected to significantly contribute to GTL’s overall revenue.

The recent strengths displayed by GTL contribute significantly to its overall success. With the stock consistently trading above short, medium, and long-term moving averages, coupled with consistent high returns over five years, GTL’s market resilience is evident. Additionally, a robust annual EPS growth of 230% and strategic management of profits and debt showcase the company’s solid position in the market.

From a fundamental perspective, GTL’s financial performance has been impressive, with a compounded sales growth of 6820% in the trailing twelve months and a compounded profit growth of 2444%. Equally noteworthy is the stock’s technical performance, boasting a stock price CAGR of 60% over the past decade and a staggering 340% in the last year.

In conclusion, Gujarat Toolroom Limited stands out as a company poised for sustained growth, with its recent foray into the mining sector emerging as a game-changer. The recent “BUY” rating from analyst Nikhil Bhatt further solidifies this positive sentiment, making GTL a stock worth closely monitoring in the coming months. The targets for Gujarat Toolroom Ltd. have been set at Rs. 70+, with a prudent stop loss at Rs. 40.

Disclaimer: The article is for informational purposes only and not investment advice.

