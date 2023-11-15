Stock Market News: Hardwyn India Stocks Rally 10 Percent on Healthy Q2 Numbers

Home

Hardwyn is a small-cap category company that is engaged in the commercial services industry. It is a leading Indian producers of architectural hardware.

Stock Market News: Hardwyn India stocks on Wednesday traded with gains of nearly 10 per cent following the declaration of good quarterly results in the July to September period. The stock opened positive at Rs 39.46 on BSE and made an intraday high of Rs 41.50, sowing gains of 10 per cent. The stock made an intraday low of Rs 38.63.

Hardwyn is a small-cap category company that is engaged in the commercial services industry. It is a leading Indian producers of architectural hardware. The Delhi-based firm provides furniture hardware fittings and high-end door hardware.

Hardwyn India’s net profit reached to Rs 1.34 crore in September quarter from Rs 1.16 crore that it reported during the year-ago period. The net revenue was seen at Rs 36.42 crore in the quarter, up 4.41 per cent from Rs 34.88 crore in Q2FY23.

It said that September quarter expenses stood at Rs 34.52 crore. In the first six months of the ongoing fiscal, the net sales increased by 5.03 per cent to Rs 63.50 crore. The operating profit increased by 10.6 per cent to Rs 3.81 crore and net profit by 15.42 per cent to Rs 2.35 crore.

Hardwyn India Ltd shares are listed on both BSE and NSE. It specializes in manufacturing architectural hardware and glass fittings for residential and commercial structures. The stock gave multibagger returns of 880 per cent in just 2 years and more than 2,404 per cent in 3 years.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.