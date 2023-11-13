Home

Stock Market News: Hardwyn India Stocks Trade Higher on Account of 15 Percent Increase in September Quarter Profit

Hardwyn India said its net profit in the quarter reached to Rs 1.34 crore from Rs 1.16 crore that it reported in the same quarter of the previous fiscal.

GOCL Corporation plans reconstruction of business model, stock rallies

Stock Market News: Hardwyn India stocks on Monday traded higher on account of good quarterly results in the July to September period. The stock made an intraday high of Rs 38.29 after opening at Rs 37.71. Hardwyn is a small-cap category company that is engaged in the commercial services industry. It is a leading Indian producers of architectural hardware.

The Delhi-based firm provides furniture hardware fittings and high-end door hardware. It has announced its financial results for the quarter that ended on September 30.

The net revenue was seen at Rs 36.42 crore in the quarter. This shows an increase of 4.41 per cent from Rs 34.88 crore in Q2FY23. The company said its September quarter expenses stood at Rs 34.52 crore.

In the first six months of the ongoing fiscal, the net sales increased by 5.03 per cent to Rs 63.50 crore. The operating profit increased by 10.6 per cent to Rs 3.81 crore and net profit by 15.42 per cent to Rs 2.35 crore.

Hardwyn India Ltd shares are listed on both BSE and NSE. It specializes in manufacturing architectural hardware and glass fittings for residential and commercial structures. The stock gave multibagger returns of 815 per cent in just 2 years and more than 2,300 per cent in 3 years.

