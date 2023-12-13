Home

Stock Market News: Hazoor Multi Projects Shares Hit Fresh 52-week High

The board has also said that the company cleared raising of Rs 97.90 crore via preferential issue of shares in a meeting held on December 6.

Stock Market News: In the last thirteen sessions, the shares of Hazoor Multi Projects Ltd have gained nearly 80 percent. In Wednesday’s trade, the multibagger stock was stuck in the 5 percent upper circuit. The counter which closed at Rs 284.20 on December 12, 2023, hit a fresh 52-week high of Rs 298.40 on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), gaining 5 percent.

Interestingly, the shares Hazoor Multi Projects Ltd which closed at Rs 137.95 apiece on the BSE on November 23, 2023 were trading at Rs 298.40 on December 13.The stock gained more than 100 percent.

The stock rallied 119.98 per cent in the last 30 days and gained 310 per cent on Year-to-date (YTD) rate, according to BSE Analytics. It further added that the scrip went up by a massive 10407.04 percent in the last three years.

The movement in the stock was seen after the company informed the exchanges that it bagged an order worth Rs 1129.81 crore on November 23. The order related to the rehabilitation and up-gradation of NH-66 to four lanes in the State of Maharashtra under NHDP-IV on Hybrid Annuity mode in Ratnagiri district.

