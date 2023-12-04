Home

Business

Stock Market News: Hazoor Multi Projects Shares Locked in 5 Percent Upper Circuit – Check Details

Stock Market News: Hazoor Multi Projects Shares Locked in 5 Percent Upper Circuit – Check Details

Hazoor Multi Projects has given a multibagger return of over 1,000 per cent in the last one year. The counter has made investors wealthier by 8634.57 per cent in the last three years.

Image for representational purposes

Stock Market News: Hazoor Multi Projects Share Price NSE, BSE: The share price of Hazoor Multi Projects was locked at the 10 percent upper circuit today. The counter jumped 5 percent to hit Rs 212.25 on the BSE as soon as the market opened today. This is for the second time when the scrip has hit the upper circuit this month. It has been gaining for the last seven days and has risen 54.25 in the same period.

Trending Now

Meanwhile, the company has received orders worth Rs 1,130 crore.

You may like to read

“…received from Arawali Kante Multi Projects Private Limited (“ Substituted Concessionaire”) and authorized by The Ministry of Road Transport & Highways (“Authority”) for Rehabilitation and up-gradation of NH-66 (old NH-17) from Km.241/300 to Km. 281/300 (Arawali to Kante section) to four lanes in the State of Maharashtra under NHDP-IV on Hybrid Annuity mode in Ratnagiri district. The projected value of aforesaid project is approx. Rs.1,129.81 crores,” the company said in an exchange filing.

Hazoor Multi Projects has given a multibagger return of over 1,000 per cent in the last one year. The counter has made investors wealthier by 8634.57 per cent in the last three years.

Earlier, the company reported a 45.8 per cent rise in its September quarter net profit at Rs 13.79 crore.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.