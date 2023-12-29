Home

Stock Market News: HMA Agro Shares Hit Upper Circuit Today | Check Key Details Here

Stock Market News: Shares of HMA Agro Industries Ltd hit 10 per cent upper circuit on Friday i.e. December 29. The stock opened in red but heavy buying resulted in a 10 per cent jump. The counter, which opened today at Rs 76, went on to hit an upper circuit of Rs 84 apiece from its previous closing of Rs 76.40.

The counter also made a fresh 52-week high of Rs 84. Around 2.80 lakh shares exchanged hands. One of the possible reasons behind the surge in stock price on Friday is the decision of stock split.

The company in an exchange filing had said that it has fixed December 29, 2023 as the record date for determining the eligibility of shareholders for the purpose of stock split. The existing stock of face of Rs 10 was split into 10 new shares valued at Re 1 each.

The stock split is done to increase liquidity and to make shares affordable for various investors who could not buy the shares of that company before due to high prices.

HMA Agro Industries floated its IPO in June this year. The Rs 480-cr IPO of was subscribed 1.62 times. Its shares made a positive market debut, listing with a premium of nearly 7 per cent.

HMA Agro Industries is a leading exporter of frozen buffalo meat in India. The company exports its products to more than 40 countries. The company is a government-recognised exporter of buffalo meat.

HMA Agro Industries is a leading exporter of frozen buffalo meat in India. The company exports its products to more than 40 countries. The company is a government-recognised exporter of buffalo meat.