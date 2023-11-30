Home

Stock Market News: Integra Essentia Receives Fresh Order Worth Rs 121 Million

Stock Market News: FMCG player Integra Essentia Limited, in an exchange filing, said that it has bagged fresh orders amounting to Rs 12 crore. “The company has bagged fresh orders collectively amounting to ~INR 120+ Million for Premium Dry Fruit (Cashew Nuts) along with the Infrastructure Materials Division for ERW Steel Pipes and HR Coils,” the company said in an exchange filing.

The company also said that it it eyeing an overall growth of 15-20% during the current Fiscal Year (on a Year-on-Year basis). The company said this while sharing updates from its agro products and infrastructural materials business divisions.

“We are expecting to achieve or even exceed the targeted revenue numbers during F.Y. 2023-24,” it added. Meanwhile, Integra Essentia has reported a net profit of Rs 7.52 crore in the second quarter ended September 30, 2023. The profit of the recycling company was aided by higher income.

The company’s revenue from operations grew by 17.11 per cent from Rs 57.12 crore in Q2FY23 to Rs 66.89.71 Lakhs in Q2FY24. Similarly, EBITDA registered a strong jump of 420.98 per cent from Rs 211.11 Lakhs in Q2FY23 to Rs 1099.84 Lakhs in Q2FY24.

Integra Essentia Limited, with a market cap of around Rs 334 crore, also clocked a net profit of Rs 2.15 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a statement.

The company’s total revenue rose to Rs 74.75 crore over Rs 59.40 crore in the year-ago quarter. Its expenses were at Rs 64.96 crore as against Rs 57.30 crore a year ago.

