Home

Business

Stock Market News: Integra Essentia Surges 5 Percent After Opening in Red | Check Key Details Here

Stock Market News: Integra Essentia Surges 5 Percent After Opening in Red | Check Key Details Here

HDFC Bank plunged 6 per cent after its results and several bank stocks are also down. Kotak Mahindra is down more than 2 per cent, Tata Steel is down 2 per cent, ICICI Bank is down 2 per cent.

Union Budget 2024 Expected To Fuel Indian Stock Market Growth

Share Market News: Shares of Integra Essentia Limited surged 5 per cent and touched the level of Rs 7.83 after opening in red on Wednesday. This is also the 52-week high level of shares of Integra Essentia Limited, which has a market cap of about Rs 715 crore.

Trending Now

The 52-week low of shares of Integra Essentia Limited is Rs 2.55. In the last 5 days, the shares of Integra Essentia Limited have given a return of 44.69 per cent to the investors and in the last one month, it has made investors wealthier by over 170 per cent return.

You may like to read

The counter has outperformed the sector by 5.52 per cent.

Meanwhile, BSE Sensex plunged more than 1,800 points on Wednesday led by losses in HDFC Bank.

Sensex is down 1,044 points at 72,084 points.

HDFC Bank plunged 6 per cent after its results and several bank stocks are also down. Kotak Mahindra is down more than 2 per cent, Tata Steel is down 2 per cent, ICICI Bank is down 2 per cent.

The market is likely to turn slightly weak in the near term, getting impacted by some negative global and domestic cues, says V.K. Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services.

The global negativity will come from the rising bond yields in the US (the 10-year yield is at 4.04 per cent) responding to concerns that the sharp rate cuts expected from the Fed this year may not materialise.

Now indications are that the Fed is unlikely to cut in March and the total cuts in 2024 may not be five or six that the market had partly discounted. This will be a drag on global equity markets.

Disclaimer: The article is for informational purposes only and not investment advice.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.