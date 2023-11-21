Home

Stock Market News: Integra Essentia to Consider Declaration of Bonus Shares | Check Details Here

Stock Market News: Recycling player Integra Essentia, which specialises in life essentials such as agro products, has informed the BSE that its board of directors will meet on July 27 during which they will consider and recommend a proposal of declaration of bonus shares.

“Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/11/2023, inter alia, to consider and approve i. to consider and recommend a proposal of declaration of Bonus Shares to the Shareholders of the Company subject to requisite approvals,” the company said in an exchange filing.

The Board of Directors of the company, which recently bagged advance orders worth Rs 15 crore from USFDA (United States Food and Drug Administration) certified Sarveshwar Group, will also consider fundraising, by way of the issue of securities, convertible instruments, or any other method.

“…to augment the financial resources of the Company, fund raising, by way of issue of securities, convertible instruments, or any other method or combination thereof, for cash or otherwise, and to appoint requisite intermediaries required for this purpose,” the filing reads.

Meanwhile, Integra Essentia has reported a net profit of Rs 7.52 crore for the September quarter, aided by higher income. It had clocked a net profit of Rs 2.15 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

The company’s total revenue rose to Rs 74.75 crore over Rs 59.40 crore in the year-ago quarter. Its expenses were at Rs 64.96 crore as against Rs 57.30 crore a year ago. Integra Essentia is in the steel and renewable energy business.

The company’s revenue from operations grew by 17.11 per cent from Rs 57.12 crore in Q2FY23 to Rs 66.89.71 Lakhs in Q2FY24. Similarly, EBITDA registered a strong jump of 420.98 per cent from Rs 211.11 Lakhs in Q2FY23 to Rs 1099.84 Lakhs in Q2FY24.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.