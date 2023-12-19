Home

Stock Market News: JTL Industries Plans Mega Expansion, Shares Hit All-time High | Check Details Here

The shares of the company gained momentum after the company announced mega expansion. JTL Industries has informed the bourses that it is planning mega capacity expansion in Maharashtra.

Stock Market News: Shares of JTL Industries hit a new all-time high of Rs 252.75 apiece today i.e. on December 19. Shares of the company which is into steel tube manufacturing, opened with a gain of over 4 per cent and went on to hit a new all-time high in morning trade. The counter opened at Rs 247.90 per share levels on the National Stock Exchange NSE) and went on to hit an intraday high of Rs 252, which is also its new 52-week high. The counter had closed at Rs 240.75 in the last trading session.

Shares of JTL Industries have outperformed the sector by 3.9 per cent. The counter has been for the last 5 days and has risen 21 per cent in this period.

“JTL, through its wholly owned subsidiary JTL Tubes Limited, is embarking on a groundbreaking journey with the establishment of a mega capacity augmentation project in Maharashtra,” the company said.

The company also said that it will raise Rs 1,310 crore via preferential issues and qualified institutional placement (QIP) to finance this project.

“To finance this ambitious project, JTL is set to raise Rs. 13,100 Mn through various routes, including but not limited to Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP). This infusion of funds will be orchestrated from both promoter and non-promoter groups. Of the overall fundraising, the promoter and promoter group is committed to contributing Rs. 5,400 Mn, while the public, non-promoter group will play a pivotal role with the contribution of Rs. 2,700 Mn. The remaining Rs. 5,000 Mn will be garnered through the QIP route,” the company said.

Disclaimer: The article is for informational purposes only and not investment advice.

